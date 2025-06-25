 |  Login 
Brazil identifies origin deviation in stainless steel imports

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 21:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, SECEX, has announced the discovery that cold rolled stainless steel coils imported from Turkey contain a significant proportion of raw materials originating from Indonesia. Brazil imposed countervailing duties of 18.79 percent on imports from Indonesia in 2022.

Through its investigation, SECEX determined that the products should be classified as originating from Indonesia, thereby subjecting them to the commercial defense measures against Indonesian imports.

The exporting company informed SECEX that both inputs and exported products share the same customs tariff classification, asserting that no domestic input was used in their production process and all inputs were imported. This information led SECEX to conclude that the products cannot be considered of Turkish origin.

During the first five months of 2025, Brazil imported 1.070 million mt of stainless steel coils from Turkey, at an average FOB price of $2,511/mt.


