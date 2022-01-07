Brazil has 10 mining dams at the highest risk levels

Friday, 07 January 2022 20:22:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil has 10 dams at risk levels 2 and 3, the highest risk levels, according to data released this week by the National Mining Agency, ANM, the Brazilian mining regulator.

In Brazil, dams are classified into risk levels 1 to 3, in which 3 indicates the structure is likely to collapse.

According to the ANM report, 3 dams owned by local iron ore producer Vale are at a risk level 3. These are the B3/B4 dam, located in the city of Nova Lima, the Forquilha III, located in Ouro Preto city, and the Sul Superior dam, located in Barão de Cocais, all in Minas Gerais state.

Late last year, the miner said it expects to have no dams at concerning safety levels by 2025.