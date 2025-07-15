Brazil extends antidumping rights on NOG steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, GECEX, announced the extension of antidumping rights, for up to five years, to the country’s imports of flat rolled silicon steels, usually denominated magnetic steels, of non-oriented grain (NOG steels), originated from Germany, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The original investigation, based on request by Aperam Inox South America, resulted in a decision imposing the antidumping rights in 2013.

The antidumping rights should be paid in an amount in USD/mt, ranging from $90.00/mt to $166.00/mt for China, from $132.50 to $166.00/mt to South Korea, from $90.00/mt to $166.32/mt to Taiwan, and $166.32/mt to Germany.