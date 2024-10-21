 |  Login 
Brazil approves antidumping rights on steel foil imports from China

Monday, 21 October 2024 01:34:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, GECEX, approved antidumping rights on imports from China of different families of carbon steel foils, with amounts ranging from $257.97 to $341,28 per mt of the product imported, during a period of six months.

The rights will apply to zinc coated, chrome coated, or chrome oxide coated foils of any thickness and width higher than 600 mm.

The rights will also apply to foils of any thickness and width lower than 600 mm, in the case of tin coated product.

GECEX did not unveil the criteria for the selection of the antidumping right values for each family of product.

GECEX has also approved the increase from 12.5 to 25 percent of the import tax for some steel wires, independently of origin.


Tags: China Brazil South America Quotas & Duties 

