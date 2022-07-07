﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Bowen Coking Coal ships first coal from Bluff Mine

Thursday, 07 July 2022 15:09:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian coal miner Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced that it has shipped first coal from its Bluff Mine near Blackwater as the company establishes itself as Queensland’s next independent metallurgical coal producer. Amid strong coal pricing, Bowen’s first delivery of approximately 35,000 mt of ultra-low volatile pulverised coal injection (ULVPCI) was shipped last week under a sales contract to a Taiwanese company.

“Following our first shipment from Bluff we will see our production start to ramp up quickly. Further sales from Bluff have been committed for August and September as we see this mine achieving steady state production later in this quarter. Following the completion of the Burton acquisition, we now have a portfolio of high quality metallurgical coal developments coming online this year as we ramp up to our production target of 5 million mt per year by 2024. We are making great progress at Broadmeadow East, the first of the enlarged Burton complex pits, with first coal mining also expected this quarter,” Bowen managing director and CEO Gerhard Redelinghuys said.

The Bluff Mine was acquired by Bowen in December 2021 and significant preparation works were undertaken prior to first coal being mined in April under a contract with HSE Mining. Coal production at Bluff mine is now expected to ramp up to 80,000 mt to 100,000 mt per month by the end of next month, representing an annualized production rate of between 1 million mt per year and 1.2 mt per year over four to six years to supply the global steel industry.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

China’s coal supplies to quite sufficient this summer

05 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News

Bearish sentiments prevail in coking coal market in China

01 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 26

01 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s Shanxi Province to raise coal capacity by 50 million mt in 2023

29 Jun | Steel News

Import coking coal prices in China continue to fall, outlook mixed

28 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s CIL to increase washed coal supplies to steel mills to 3.45 million mt by end of 2022-23

27 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in June 13-19

27 Jun | Steel News

Coking coal and coke prices in China under pressure from weak steel markets

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials