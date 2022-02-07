Botaş to end natural gas flow cuts to Turkish industrial plants

Monday, 07 February 2022 17:02:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş) has announced that the natural gas flow cuts to industrial plants in the country will end as of 08:00 on February 8.

In a statement made on January 20, Botaş had limited the natural gas supplied to industrial plants and power plants due to the interruption of natural gas flow from Iran to Turkey amid a technical failure, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, with the restart of Iranian natural gas supply to Turkey in limited quantities, the 40 percent reduction in natural gas flow to industrial consumers in Turkey had been eased to 20 percent as of 08:00 on January 31.