﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Bolivia’s El Mutun steel and iron ore complex project now 46 percent complete

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:31:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Bolivian El Mutun steel and iron ore complex project is now 46 percent complete, according to Bolivian officials. The Bolivian government, which owns Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun (ESM), so far invested about $546 million in the project.

The country’s minister of mining, Ramiro Guzmán, said the project should have a combined seven facilities, which include concentration, pelletizing, direct reduction, steelworks, rolling mill, power plant, and supporting areas.

The project is located in the city of Puerto Suarez in the province of Santa Cruz. Construction works were first expected to begin in 2017 but were then postponed for June 2018. Sinosteel commenced preliminary works in the area in July 2018. Earlier this year, the Bolivian government said construction works at the ESM complex could be completed by late 2022.


Tags: Bolivia  South America  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Dec

CSN Mineração eyes $2.1 billion Capex to fund expansion in 2022-2026
07 Dec

ArcelorMittal Brazil signs agreement with prosecutors to decommission Itatiaiuçu dam
03 Dec

Usiminas’ iron ore subsidiary inaugurates plant using dry stacking system
16 Nov

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline again in September
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state