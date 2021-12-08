Bolivia’s El Mutun steel and iron ore complex project now 46 percent complete

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:31:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Bolivian El Mutun steel and iron ore complex project is now 46 percent complete, according to Bolivian officials. The Bolivian government, which owns Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun (ESM), so far invested about $546 million in the project.

The country’s minister of mining, Ramiro Guzmán, said the project should have a combined seven facilities, which include concentration, pelletizing, direct reduction, steelworks, rolling mill, power plant, and supporting areas.

The project is located in the city of Puerto Suarez in the province of Santa Cruz. Construction works were first expected to begin in 2017 but were then postponed for June 2018. Sinosteel commenced preliminary works in the area in July 2018. Earlier this year, the Bolivian government said construction works at the ESM complex could be completed by late 2022.