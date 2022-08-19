Bolivia’s El Mutun project receives more heavy equipment

Friday, 19 August 2022 00:01:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Bolivian state-owned steel and iron ore mining project Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun, ESM, under construction in the province of Santa Cruz, has received a set of 10 Diesel engines for the use by the energy center that will supply the entire complex.

The engines were produced by Germany’s MAN, weighting 152 mt each, and are set to produce a total 108 megawatts of power, after connection to the generator set, produced in Spain, arriving at Santa Cruz in September.

The conclusion of works to settle the engines on their foundations will occur until the end of August. The first tests of the steel plant remain scheduled for October 2023, while in 2024 the plant is expected to reach full capacity, sufficient to supply Bolivia with half of its demand for steel products.

The complex will include iron ore concentration and pelletizing, direct reduction, steel production and rolling plant.