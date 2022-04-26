Bolivia’s El Mutun iron ore and steel complex reaches advanced stage

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:06:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun, the Bolivian state-owned steel and iron ore complex currently under development, has achieved a 63 percent stage of development, according to the local press.

The steel plant will produce long products, chiefly rebar, with a first stage reaching 194,000 mt per year, with production expected to start during the first half of 2024.

In the second stage, the capacity will be increased to 450,000 mt per year, and in the third stage the capacity will reach 1.0 million mt per year.

The complex will include iron ore concentration and pelletizing, direct reduction, steel production and rolling plant.