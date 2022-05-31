Iron ore export volume steady, prices higher at Bolivia’s El Mutun so far in 2022

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:37:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Bolivian iron ore and steel producer Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun (ESM) exported 90,000 mt of iron ore during the January-April period of 2022, roughly the same total volume exported in 2021, according to a statement by the company.

In 2021, ESM exported iron ore to Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil, while in 2022 the company added Poland and the US to its portfolio of clients.

The average FOB export price during 2021 was $19.35/mt, while in 2022 the figure has reached $29.03/mt, prices negatively affected by the low volumes involved, when compared to exports by Australia and Brazil.