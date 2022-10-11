﻿
Bolivia’s El Mutun project receives additional equipment

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 21:02:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Bolivian state-owned steel and iron ore mining project Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun, ESM, under construction in the province of Santa Cruz, received a set of 10 electric generators that will be connected to the engines received in August, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

The generators were produced in Spain and will be assembled under the supervision of Germany’s MAN, that produced the engines, that will operate on natural gas.

The total capacity of the electric generator plant will be 108 MW, of which 70 MW will be consumed by the steel complex, with the balance 38 MW supplied to the local grid.

The El Mutun complex will be composed by the plants of iron ore concentration, pelletizing, direct reduction, steel conversion, energy and ancillary services. It is expected to have its construction works concluded in 2023 and operate at full capacity in 2024.


