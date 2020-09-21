BMZ achieves production milestone at rolling mill shop No. 2

Monday, 21 September 2020 16:17:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that its rolling mill shop No. 2 has passed the significant milestone of producing 3 million mt of WA-1010 grade wire rod. The products will be sold to a customer in the Netherlands.

According to the company, the rolling mill shop No. 2 has mastered the production of a wide range of wire rod, rebar, long products in coils and bars, including those with special surface finishing and heat treatment. The share of innovative products in the total shipment volume of the shop has reached 50 percent. These are mainly rolled products for the automotive industry made of medium and high carbon steel alloyed with chromium, manganese, nickel or molybdenum.

In the January-August period this year, about 243,000 mt of rolled products manufactured in the rolling mill shop No. 2 were exported, earning over $102 million. The company’s main customers are Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Israel and Ukraine. As part of the diversification of sales markets, Africa and Asia have also become target markets. About 150,000 mt of the products are sold annually to the domestic market.