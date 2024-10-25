 |  Login 
Benteler Group to upgrade automotive plant in US

Friday, 25 October 2024 13:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Benteler Automotive Corporation, a subsidiary of Austria-based Benteler Group, has announced that it will invest $47.9 million to improve its automotive production and assembly plant in the US.

Within the scope of the investment plan, the company will modernize the machinery and equipment at its Spartanburg plant, in which it produces chassis modules, exhaust systems and welded assemblies for global auto manufacturers. Also, Benteler will make production at the plant in question more efficient with the upgrades.


