Belgium’s NLMK Clabecq to invest €30 million to upgrade rolling mill

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 15:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belgium-based thin premium steel plate producer NLMK Clabecq, a subsidy of Russia’s NLMK Group, has announced the launch of a €30 million project to upgrade its rolling mill to expand its thin and high-added-value steel plate range. 

Despite the challenges of the current coronavirus crisis in the steel market, NLMK is going ahead with the roll-out of its development plan. The investments will allow the production of very thin plate in high strength ranges with better tolerances for the QUARD® and QUEND® range of products, while reducing gas consumption and carbon emission.

The modernization of the descaling system and the revamping of the finishing mill will be concluded in late 2021.


