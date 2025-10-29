 |  Login 
Bayi Steel records net loss of RMB 572 million for Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 10:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Xinjiang Autonomous Region-based Chinese steelmaker Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.617 billion ($2.1 billion) in the January-September period this year, down 1.39 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 572 million ($80.6 million) for the given period, compared to the net loss of RMB 1.445 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

In the July-September period, Bayi Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 5.884 billion ($0.83 billion), up 7.78 percent year on year, while recording a net profit of RMB 125 million ($17.6 million) in the given period, compared to a net loss of RMB 725 million in the same period of the previous year.


