﻿
Baosteel Desheng Stainless Steel completes heat load test

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 14:11:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Fujian Province-based Chinese stainless steel producer Baosteel Desheng Stainless Steel successfully implemented the heat load test of new stainless steel production facilities on June 26, as announced by China MCC17 Group Co., Ltd.

The alloy melting furnace produced iron first, while the high-nickel chromium iron was then smelted in the AOD furnace No. 1, later transferred to the ladle furnace No. 1, and then to the continuous casting machine and finished steel production facilities.

The one quality steel production line and two 400 series stainless steel production lines have annual output capacities of 1.443 million mt of quality steel and 1.354 million mt of stainless steel, respectively.


Tags: Baosteel   China  Far East  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


