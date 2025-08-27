Baosteel completes gearbox upgrade on SMS Group-supplied hot strip mill

Yunnan-Province based Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), one of China’s leading steel producers, has successfully completed a gearbox upgrade on its 2050-millimeter hot strip mill in Shanghai, supplied by SMS group. The maintenance project, finalized during the annual 2025 overhaul, strengthens Baosteel’s operational reliability while avoiding additional production downtime.

As part of Baosteel’s wider maintenance campaign, SMS Group delivered full-cycle technical support including initial consultation and detailed planning, on-site installation guidance, advanced inspection techniques, including and housing deformation and wear analysis.

These in-depth evaluations generated valuable data for Baosteel’s long-term gearbox maintenance strategy, ensuring both efficiency and extended service life of the equipment.