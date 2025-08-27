 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Baosteel...

Baosteel completes gearbox upgrade on SMS Group-supplied hot strip mill

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 16:45:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Yunnan-Province based Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), one of China’s leading steel producers, has successfully completed a gearbox upgrade on its 2050-millimeter hot strip mill in Shanghai, supplied by SMS group. The maintenance project, finalized during the annual 2025 overhaul, strengthens Baosteel’s operational reliability while avoiding additional production downtime.

As part of Baosteel’s wider maintenance campaign, SMS Group delivered full-cycle technical support including initial consultation and detailed planning, on-site installation guidance, advanced inspection techniques, including and housing deformation and wear analysis.

These in-depth evaluations generated valuable data for Baosteel’s long-term gearbox maintenance strategy, ensuring both efficiency and extended service life of the equipment.


Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking Baosteel  

Similar articles

Emirati buyers delay HRC purchases as Chinese offers soften

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

HRC prices show little change in Turkey, import and local demand still modest

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices edge lower amid weaker futures, cautious sentiment

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 35, 2025

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 27, 2025 

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian slabs export price maintains stability

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices soften, non-VAT cargo probes add pressure

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Vietnam secures discounted Indonesian HRC, China keeps offers stable despite futures slump, VAT crackdown

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC offers stable but bid-offer disparity stalls deals

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils rebounds following three weeks of declines

26 Aug | Flats and Slab