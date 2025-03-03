Baosteel Decheng to complete new equipment installation

China-based steel producer Baosteel Desheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., subsidiary of major Chinese steel producer China Baowu Steel Group, has completed the installation of the new vacuum oxygen decarburization (VOD) system at its Fuzhou plant, according to German plantmaker SMS Group.

The VOD system developed by SMS Group is designed to enhance the plant’s capacity for producing specialty steels by employing secondary metallurgical processes that ensure superior quality and efficiency with a total annual capacity of 417,000 mt. Effectively removing carbon and other impurities from stainless steel, the VOD system will allow Baosteel Desheng to cater to the growing demand for high-quality materials in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Both SMS Group and Baosteel Engineering and Technology Group Co., Ltd. collaborated extensively to ensure seamless integration of the VOD system into the existing infrastructure at Baosteel Desheng.