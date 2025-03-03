 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Baosteel...

Baosteel Decheng to complete new equipment installation

Monday, 03 March 2025 15:28:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China-based steel producer Baosteel Desheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd., subsidiary of major Chinese steel producer China Baowu Steel Group, has completed the installation of the new vacuum oxygen decarburization (VOD) system at its Fuzhou plant, according to German plantmaker SMS Group.

The VOD system developed by SMS Group is designed to enhance the plant’s capacity for producing specialty steels by employing secondary metallurgical processes that ensure superior quality and efficiency with a total annual capacity of 417,000 mt. Effectively removing carbon and other impurities from stainless steel, the VOD system will allow Baosteel Desheng to cater to the growing demand for high-quality materials in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Both SMS Group and Baosteel Engineering and Technology Group Co., Ltd. collaborated extensively to ensure seamless integration of the VOD system into the existing infrastructure at Baosteel Desheng.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China stainless steel prices keep moving sideways

04 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 9, 2025

27 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

25 Feb | Flats and Slab

Outokumpu to procure molybdenum from Greenland for stainless steel production

25 Feb | Steel News

S. Korea imposes provisional AD duties on thick steel plates from China

24 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 8, 2025

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, some small fluctuations

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

BIR: Chinese stainless steel exports keep squeezing EU producers’ margins

19 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable, nickel prices not supportive

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 7, 2025

13 Feb | Flats and Slab