Tuesday, 11 January 2022 14:02:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baogang Group) has estimated that its operating revenue will likely to reach RMB 128 billion ($20.1 billion) for 2021, up by RMB 41.3 billion ($6.5 billion), while it estimates a gross profit of RMB 10.266 billion ($1.6 billion) for the year, up by RMB 8.675 billion ($1.36 billion), year on year.

This will be the best performance in the past 67 years since the foundation of the company.