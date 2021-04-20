Bamin to upgrade waste dam at Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 19:20:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore producer Bamin, which is owned by Eurasian Resources Group, plans to install a filtering system at its Pedra de Ferro iron ore waste dam, according to a media report by Agencia Sertao. The company plans to convert the dam into a dry system, instead of the existing water reservoir structure.

Bamin should conclude basic engineering works for the project by July this year. The project should then be presented to Bahia state environmental authority, Inema, and to the Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM) for approval.

The dry filtering system would allow Bamin to reduce the amount of water used in its iron ore activities. Bamin first proposed a BRL 90 million ($16.3 million) iron ore dam, but after the Mariana deadly dam collapse, it updated the project to build a BRL 200 million ($36.2 million) dry iron ore dam.