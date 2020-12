Thursday, 17 December 2020 00:03:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian based iron ore producer Bamin commenced output at its Pedra de Ferro mine, according to media reports.

In an initial phase, the mine should produce 2 million mt/year of 65 percent Fe content iron ore. The mine is located in the city of Caetité in the state of Bahia.

Bamin is owned by Eurasian Resources Group.