﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Bamin commences iron ore output at its Pedra de Ferro mine

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:11:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian mining company Bamin announced that it has commenced iron ore output at its Pedra de Ferro mine. Bamin said it expects to produce 1 million mt of iron ore in 2021 out the mine, which has an iron ore capacity of 2 million mt/year.

A media report by Reuters said the company plans to invest BRL 4 billion over the next five years ($746.5 million) to expand iron ore capacity.

With the investment, the company expects to reach a capacity of 18 million mt/year. The company is producing 65 percent Fe content iron ore.


Tags: South America  raw mat  Brazil  mining  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Feb

Brazilian policymaker wants iron ore companies to pay state taxes
01  Feb

Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine
26  Jan

Vale to invest $2.7 billion in Brazil’s northern region
22  Jan

Vale says incident at terminal not affecting iron ore supplies
07  Jan

Minas Gerais state expects Vale to pay $5.2 billion to settle Brumadinho disaster