Tuesday, 30 March 2021 23:13:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore company Aviva Mining Mineração met with the governor of Tocantins state, Mauro Carlesse, to set up an iron ore plant.

According to a media report, Aviva would invest BRL 15 million ($2.6 million) to set up the plant in central part of Brazil’s northeast state of Tocantins.

The site would be located near the city of Goianorte and intends to extract 300,000 mt/year of iron ore.

The company plans to hire 300 people for the project.