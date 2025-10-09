 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Average...

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.68% in September 2025

Thursday, 09 October 2025 10:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,926/square meter ($2,384/sq.m.), up 0.09 percent month on month, while rising by 2.68 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in September, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 13,381/square meter ($1,885/sq.m.), down 0.74 percent month on month, 0.02 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in August this year, while down 7.38 percent year on year, 0.04 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.1 percent in late Sept 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

Mitsubishi Power to supply GTCC plant to Jiangsu Lihuai Steel to drive decarbonization

01 Oct | Steel News

Producers at IREPAS: Chinese exports and protectionism squeeze global steel industry

30 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 30, 2025

30 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC prices weaken before long holiday after decline in futures prices

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 30, 2025 

30 Sep | Longs and Billet

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index at 54.5 percent in September 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI declines to 47.7 percent in September 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

New special bonds issued by local governments in China total RMB 489 billion in August 2025

30 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 29, 2025

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials