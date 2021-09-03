﻿
English
Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.2 percent in August

Friday, 03 September 2021
       

In August of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,152/square meter ($2,500/sq.m.), up 3.51 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in July this year, while up 0.2 percent month on month, 0.15 percentage points slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in July, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

In particular, in August, 68 cities recorded month-on-month rises in new house prices, 30 cities indicated month-on-month declines, while prices in the remaining two cities remained stable.

In August, the average second-hand house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,011/square meter ($2,478.5/sq.m.), up 4.44 percent year on year, 0.18 percentage points faster than the year-on-year growth recorded in July this year, while up 0.34 percent month on month, 0.09 percentage points slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in July.

China’s provincial governments and central government have been paying close attention to real estate development. It is expected that in the third and fourth quarters the controls on the real estate market will be more sophisticated and comprehensive, and so housing prices may maintain a smooth trend in the future.


Tags: Far East  construction  China  |  similar articles »


