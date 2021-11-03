Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.09 percent in October

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:43:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October of the current year, the average new house price in major 100 cities in China amounted to RMB 16,189/square meter ($2,529.5/sq.m.), up 0.09 percent month on month, 0.05 percentage points slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in September this year, though up 3.08 percent year on year, 0.32 percentage point slower than the year-on-year rise recorded in September, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, the average second-hand house price in the 100 cities in question amounted to RMB 16,026/square meter ($2,504/sq.m.), down 0.04 percent month on month, shifting from a month-on-month rise in September to a decline in October, which is the first month-on-month decline since June 2020, though the average price in October was up 4.04 percent year on year, 0.34 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in September.

$1 = RMB 6.4079