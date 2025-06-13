 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australian...

Australian companies plan to decarbonize Pilbara-Asia iron ore maritime corridor

Friday, 13 June 2025 15:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based NH3 Clean Energy has announced that it has signed a non-binding agreement with Pilbara Ports Authority and Oceania Marine Energy to explore the option to establish an ammonia bunkering service at the Port of Dampier in Western Australia by 2030.

Within the scope of the project, Pilbara Ports Authority will issue bunkering licenses and ensure safe operations, while NH3 will supply low-carbon ammonia from its WAH2 project, and Oceania will operate bunker vessels to supply low-emissions ammonia via ship-to-ship transfer. The final investment decision is expected to be made by late 2026.

The project aims to serve iron ore carriers and help decarbonize the Pilbara-Asia maritime corridor.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 13, 2025

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 13, 2025 

13 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 14.4% in January-April

13 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore price in China softens slightly, outlook remains bearish

12 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 12, 2025 

12 Jun | Longs and Billet

Stegra could build an iron ore briquette plant in Brazil

11 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 11, 2025

11 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 11, 2025 

11 Jun | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline slightly from last week

11 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 10, 2025

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials