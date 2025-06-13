Australian companies plan to decarbonize Pilbara-Asia iron ore maritime corridor

Australia-based NH3 Clean Energy has announced that it has signed a non-binding agreement with Pilbara Ports Authority and Oceania Marine Energy to explore the option to establish an ammonia bunkering service at the Port of Dampier in Western Australia by 2030.

Within the scope of the project, Pilbara Ports Authority will issue bunkering licenses and ensure safe operations, while NH3 will supply low-carbon ammonia from its WAH2 project, and Oceania will operate bunker vessels to supply low-emissions ammonia via ship-to-ship transfer. The final investment decision is expected to be made by late 2026.

The project aims to serve iron ore carriers and help decarbonize the Pilbara-Asia maritime corridor.