Australia to extend AD duty on HRSS from four countries

The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia has announced that it has completed an inquiry regarding the continuation of the antidumping measures on hot rolled structural steel sections (HRSS) from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Exports from Geng Hsin Steel, TS Steel and Tung Ho Steel are not covered by this inquiry, as the measure do not apply to those companies’ exports of the goods in question.

The antidumping duties are at 12.2 percent for all Japanese exporters, nine percent for Taiwan-based Dragon Steel Corporation and 12.3 percent for all other Taiwanese exporters, 7.8 percent for Thailand-based Siam Yamato Steel and 7.7 percent for all other Thai exporters. Meanwhile, the dumping duty for South Korea-based Hyundai Steel will be increased to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent, while the duty for all other South Korean exporters stands at 7.9 percent. The duties will be effective as of November 20, 2024.

The products subject to the reviews fall under the HS codes 7216.31.00, 7216.32.00, 7216.33.00, 7216.40.00, and 7228.70.00.