Australia sets 2035 emissions target to cut greenhouse gases by 62-70 percent

Australia has legislated its pathway to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, strengthening its role in global climate action. To ensure progress, the government has introduced an interim 2035 target to cut emissions by 62-70 percent below 2005 levels. This builds on the already legislated 2030 goal of a 43 percent reduction, marking a clear step-up in ambition.

The net zero plan: five key priorities

The government’s net zero plan outlines how Australia will achieve these goals, structured around five pillars:

Rapid deployment of renewable energy across all sectors

Lowering emissions through electrification and efficiency improvements

Expanding the use of clean fuels, including hydrogen and sustainable biofuels

Development and adoption of new technologies that can reduce emissions further

Building capacity to neutralize remaining emissions

Sectoral emissions reduction plans

To translate these priorities into action, six sectoral emissions reduction plans are being developed for electricity and energy, agriculture and land, the built environment, industry, resources, and transport. Each sector will play a central role, but electricity and energy sit at the core of the transition. Clean, affordable, and reliable power will not only cut emissions in its own domain but also enable decarbonization across households, industry, and transport.

Economic and social impacts

The government stresses that delaying action would raise costs, weaken competitiveness, and risk job losses. By contrast, a fair and orderly transition is expected to:

Support economic growth and investment

Protect energy affordability and reliability

Create secure employment opportunities

Treasury modeling highlights that a disorderly approach would undermine outcomes, whereas a steady, strategic plan aligns climate action with economic strength.