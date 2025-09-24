 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia...

Australia sets 2035 emissions target to cut greenhouse gases by 62-70 percent

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:19:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia has legislated its pathway to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, strengthening its role in global climate action. To ensure progress, the government has introduced an interim 2035 target to cut emissions by 62-70 percent below 2005 levels. This builds on the already legislated 2030 goal of a 43 percent reduction, marking a clear step-up in ambition.

The net zero plan: five key priorities

The government’s net zero plan outlines how Australia will achieve these goals, structured around five pillars:

  • Rapid deployment of renewable energy across all sectors
  • Lowering emissions through electrification and efficiency improvements
  • Expanding the use of clean fuels, including hydrogen and sustainable biofuels
  • Development and adoption of new technologies that can reduce emissions further
  • Building capacity to neutralize remaining emissions

Sectoral emissions reduction plans

To translate these priorities into action, six sectoral emissions reduction plans are being developed for electricity and energy, agriculture and land, the built environment, industry, resources, and transport. Each sector will play a central role, but electricity and energy sit at the core of the transition. Clean, affordable, and reliable power will not only cut emissions in its own domain but also enable decarbonization across households, industry, and transport.

Economic and social impacts

The government stresses that delaying action would raise costs, weaken competitiveness, and risk job losses. By contrast, a fair and orderly transition is expected to:

  • Support economic growth and investment
  • Protect energy affordability and reliability
  • Create secure employment opportunities

Treasury modeling highlights that a disorderly approach would undermine outcomes, whereas a steady, strategic plan aligns climate action with economic strength.


Tags: Australia Oceania Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Australia launches green iron investment fund to drive decarbonized steel industry

22 Sep | Steel News

POSCO partners with CSIRO to advance carbon-reduced ironmaking and critical minerals in Australia

16 Sep | Steel News

Australia approves $4 billion Port Hedland HBI project to produce 2 million mt annually

25 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue secures $1.98 billion loan from China to boost decarbonization and green technology

11 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto highlights high costs as major barrier to Australia’s green iron industry

08 Aug | Steel News

Sims to supply scrap for Alter Steel’s new EAF mill in Australia

01 Aug | Steel News

MinRes powers Onslow iron ore project with hybrid gas-solar station

30 Jul | Steel News

Australia backs Calix’ project to pave way for green iron production

28 Jul | Steel News

BHP says green iron production too expensive for Australia

16 Jul | Steel News

Australian consortium secures funding for ambitious low-carbon ironmaking project

17 Jun | Steel News