Australia sets 2035 emissions target to cut greenhouse gases by 62-70 percent

Australia has legislated its pathway to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, strengthening its role in global climate action. To ensure progress, the government has introduced an interim 2035 target to cut emissions by 62-70 percent below 2005 levels. This builds on the already legislated 2030 goal of a 43 percent reduction, marking a clear step-up in ambition.
The net zero plan: five key priorities
The government’s net zero plan outlines how Australia will achieve these goals, structured around five pillars:
- Rapid deployment of renewable energy across all sectors
- Lowering emissions through electrification and efficiency improvements
- Expanding the use of clean fuels, including hydrogen and sustainable biofuels
- Development and adoption of new technologies that can reduce emissions further
- Building capacity to neutralize remaining emissions
Sectoral emissions reduction plans
To translate these priorities into action, six sectoral emissions reduction plans are being developed for electricity and energy, agriculture and land, the built environment, industry, resources, and transport. Each sector will play a central role, but electricity and energy sit at the core of the transition. Clean, affordable, and reliable power will not only cut emissions in its own domain but also enable decarbonization across households, industry, and transport.
Economic and social impacts
The government stresses that delaying action would raise costs, weaken competitiveness, and risk job losses. By contrast, a fair and orderly transition is expected to:
- Support economic growth and investment
- Protect energy affordability and reliability
- Create secure employment opportunities
Treasury modeling highlights that a disorderly approach would undermine outcomes, whereas a steady, strategic plan aligns climate action with economic strength.