Australia-based BlueScope to acquire coil coatings business in US

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 15:09:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has announced that it will acquire the Coil Coatings business from US-based Cornerstone Building Brands for US$500 million. The transaction is targeted for completion in the current calendar year.

The Coil Coatings business has a total annual capacity of 900,000 mt across seven facilities.

According to the statement, the acquisition will increase BlueScope’s annual US metallic coating and painting capacity to over 1.3 million mt from around 475,000 mt and will enable the company to establish a significant painting footprint in the eastern US. Following completion of the acquisition, Cornerstone Building Brands will remain a key customer of the business.