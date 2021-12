Monday, 20 December 2021 16:34:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the ferrous scrap steel recycling units of US-based MetalX LLC, the leading supplier of scrap to BlueScope’s North Star plant.

The business will now operate under the name BlueScope Recycling and Materials.

The acquisition will enable North Star to improve the quality and quantity of obsolete scrap it uses and to reduce the mix of prime scrap, as SteelOrbis previously reported.