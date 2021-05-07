ArcelorMittal Vega to raise capacity by expanding flat rolling complex

Friday, 07 May 2021 10:48:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will expand the flat rolling mill complex of Brazil-based ArcelorMittal Vega, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal. The existing pickling line will be modified and a new annealing and hot-dip galvanizing line will be integrated into the facility. Commissioning of the new and modified lines is scheduled for 2023.

With this expansion, the plant’s capacity will increase by 640,000 mt to 2.15 million mt annually and ultra-high-strength steel strip for the automotive industry will be added to the company’s portfolio. The plant will process strip in thicknesses from 0.4 to 3.0 mm and widths between 750 and 1,875 mm.