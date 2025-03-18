ArcelorMittal to permanently close PPGI mill in Italy

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal will permanently close its PPGI mill located in San Mango sul Calore, Avellino province, Italy, at the end of July, according to local Italian media reports. The plant employed around 70 workers who were all laid off.

The company justified this closure citing high maintenance costs that undermine the company’s competitiveness. In the meantime, Teodoro Boccuzzi, mayor of San Mango sul Calore, expressed his concerns and said he will work together with the Campania region to “avoid the closure”.