ArcelorMittal SSC to supply low carbon steel to ventilation industry

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 14:43:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Steel Service Centres (SSC) Europe, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has partnered with German WOLF GmbH to bring XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. WOLF GmbH will incorporate low-carbon steel into its ventilation units, helping customers track and reduce their own carbon footprint.

XCarb® recycled and renewably steel, made with at least 75 percent recycled material and powered entirely by renewable energy, offers a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional steel.

“Our partnership with ArcelorMittal is a milestone on the way to a more sustainable production chain. With the reduced carbon steel option, we are supporting our customers in achieving their own climate targets,” Martin Wendels, director of Air Handling Division at WOLF GmbH, said.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

