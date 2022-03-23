﻿
ArcelorMittal removes Russian coal and iron ore from supply chain

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:36:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal is among the European companies which are trying to reduce their dependence on Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. ArcelorMittal has removed Russian coal from its steel supply chain following three weeks of planning and has eliminated its dependency on Russia with its iron ore and coal mine portfolio, while other European steelmakers are struggling to find alternative sources.

Previously, ArcelorMittal was sourcing a fifth of the coal for its mills in Europe from Russia and was buying iron ore from Russian supplier Metalloinvest, SteelOrbis has learned.

In addition, following the EU’s decision to restrict imports of Russian steel, steel prices in the region have increased to record highs. Along with high steel prices, increased energy prices have also led several steelmakers to cut production.


