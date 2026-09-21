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ArcelorMittal Mexico's MIDREX plant at Lázaro Cárdenas hit by fire

Monday, 21 September 2026 12:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

A fire broke out at the MIDREX plant at ArcelorMittal Mexico's steel complex in Lázaro Cárdenas, on Wednesday night, according to Mexican media reports.

The fire reportedly occurred on a conveyor belt used to transport sponge iron at the MIDREX facility. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Emergency teams extinguish fire

ArcelorMittal's internal firefighters and Civil Protection emergency brigades responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the steel complex.

According to initial reports, no injuries were reported following the incident. Information regarding any damage to the equipment or potential impact on operations has not yet been disclosed.

Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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