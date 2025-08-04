ArcelorMittal Mexico halts blast furnace and long steel output over safety failures

ArcelorMittal Mexico has announced that it has temporarily shut down its blast furnace and long steel production operations at its Lázaro Cárdenas facility following critical equipment failures linked to safety concerns.

At this stage, no specific timeline has been announced for the restart of operations. The company is conducting evaluations and technical assessments to determine when conditions will allow for a safe return to production.

Root cause: Equipment safety compromised

According to the official statement, serious technical failures affected the boilers supporting the blast furnace. These issues raised immediate safety concerns, prompting ArcelorMittal to initiate a full operational halt to prevent further risks to personnel and infrastructure.

Broader context: A tough climate for Mexico’s steel sector

This development adds to the mounting challenges facing Mexico’s steel industry, which is already under strain due to US import tariffs, a downtrend in global steel prices, and increasing production hurdles.

Efforts to minimize impact

Despite the temporary closure, ArcelorMittal is working to limit disruptions to its employees, customers and suppliers, and the local community of Lázaro Cárdenas.