ArcelorMittal halts three plants in Spain amid supply disruptions

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:57:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has suspended operations at three of its steel plants in Spain, Bergara, Legasa and Lesaka, as a truck drivers’ strike has disrupted supplies of scrap, iron ore and equipment, SteelOrbis has learned.

The company has stopped its finishing lines at its Gijon plant, due to a lack of supplies as a result of the disruption of transportation, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Parts of the Aviles and Asturias plants were also closed for the same reason.

ArcelorMittal’s other plants in Zaragoza, Bilbao and Sagunto are operating, though they have also reported a lack of raw material supplies.