ArcelorMittal faces $250 million fine in Brazil

Friday, 12 August 2022 22:13:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal is trying to dismiss a BRL 1.25 billion ($250 million) fine from the country’s fiscal authority, Carf.

The fine is related to the acquisition of Arcelor by Mittal in 2006, and differing views about the income tax paid at that time. The tax authority is reportedly questioning the exclusion of values from the basis for calculation of taxes in the years of 2008 and 2010.

In a trial this week at Carf, ArcelorMittal received one favorable vote from one of the counselors, while two other counselors have voted against the company, when the trial was suspended due to a request for additional information from another counselor.

Analysts quoted by the local press have commented that ArcelorMittal has a good chance of a positive result in the trial, or at least a substantial reduction of the fine.