ArcelorMittal expects increased steel demand in Brazil

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 23:37:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal said recently in its Q2 earnings call with analysts that it expects steel demand to improve in Brazil

Genuíno Christino, head of finance at ArcelorMittal, said the trend of increased demand in Brazil is similar to the rest of the other regions.

“We are actually, I would say, positively surprised with the evolution of (steel) demand domestically in Brazil,” he said.

Christino said the company expects domestic demand to increase and eventually resume from Q3 onwards in Brazil.

“We are bringing back one furnace at our Tubarao mill,” he added.


