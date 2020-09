Tuesday, 22 September 2020 00:48:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil said on Tuesday it will resume operations at its No. 3 blast furnace at its Tubarão mill by the second half of October.

The company said the Tubarão blast furnace is currently under maintenance, after a halt started in April. The furnace has a 2.8 million mt/year capacity.

The company said it will resume the equipment on an improving domestic demand scenario, however, the three Tubarão blast furnaces will continue operating at reduced capacity.