ArcelorMittal Brazil supplying steel to local soccer arena

Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:19:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Brazil will supply 10,000 mt of steel for the construction of a soccer arena in Minas Gerais state, the company said this week. The company said it will also get sector naming rights for a specific area of the soccer arena, which includes VIP lounges.

ArcelorMittal Brazil said it is providing steel for various parts of the arena, from its foundations to its sustaining structures. The soccer arena is being built in Belo Horizonte city, Minas Gerais state. The arena, named Arena MRV, will be Latin America’s most technological event space to date.