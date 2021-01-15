﻿
English
ArcelorMittal Brazil sets up first retail franchise

Friday, 15 January 2021 21:18:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal has set up its first steel selling franchise store in Brazil, the company said this week. The company said the franchise business model is new in Brazil and is aimed at the final consumer.

The first franchise was set up in the city of Sao Joao da Boa Vista in the state of Sao Paulo. The store will sell ArcelorMittal Brazil-made steel products as well as solutions.

ArcelorMittal Brazil said it expects to launch 15 other stores in the country this year, adding that those franchise stores can sell up to 200 steel products for the civil construction and other industries.


Tags: South America  ArcelorMittal  Brazil  |  similar articles »


