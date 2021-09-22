﻿
ArcelorMittal Brazil resumes steel output at Barra Mansa mill

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 22:43:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of steelmaking group ArcelorMittal, said this week it resumed steel production at its Barra Mansa mill located in the city of same name in Rio de Janeiro state.

The company spent BRL 19 million ($3.6 million) to resume activities, which included maintenance and repairs of equipment at its steelworks area. The company said the restart of steel output is due to increased domestic demand and improved Brazilian economy prospects.

ArcelorMittal Brazil halted steel output at its Barra Mansa mill for about two and a half years.


