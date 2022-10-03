﻿
ArcelorMittal Brazil orders new rolling mill and reheating furnace to increase capacity

Monday, 03 October 2022 11:29:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new rolling mill and reheating furnace to Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brazil for the production of profiles including flats, angles, rounds and squares.

The new rolling mill and reheating furnace will be installed at Barra Mansa Works to annually produce 400,000 mt of quality bars and medium sections, increasing the production capacity of the plant.

The rolling mill and reheating furnace are expected to start operation by mid-2024. This will be the 48th Danieli rolling mill in Latin America.


Tags: Beams Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

