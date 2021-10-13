﻿
English
ArcelorMittal Brazil mulls big investments for the next three years

Wednesday, 13 October 2021
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, is mulling “big” investments for the next few years, as the local steel industry sees a growing domestic demand, according to a media report by O Tempo.

The company is now finishing investment studies, which are expected to be unveiled by year-end, said Jefferson de Paula, the company’s CEO, who replaced the former leading executive, Benjamin Baptista Filho on October 1, as reported by SteelOrbis.

The company’s investments should cover mining and long steel projects in Minas Gerais state.

“I would say investments are big and robust, and are expected for early 2022,” said De Paula, adding most of investments would focus on the company’s operations in Minas Gerais state.

 


