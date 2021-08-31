﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

ArcelorMittal Brazil’s innovation fund makes its first investment

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 19:13:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil’s innovation fund, Açolab Ventures, made its first investment, the company said on Tuesday. As reported by SteelOrbis, the company launched a $19.5 million (BRL 100 million) investment fund to aid innovation startups.

Açolab made an undisclosed investment in Aval Tecnologia, which is currently developing a civil construction management platform, known as Agilean. ArcelorMittal Brazil said the Agilean software serves the steelmaking, mining, civil construction, industry, logistics and distribution segments.

ArcelorMittal Brazil said it will use the Açolab fund to invest in businesses in Brazil and across Latin America. ArcelorMittal Brazil said it also appointed Valetec as the fund’s manager. Valetec specializes in corporate venture capital (CVC).


Tags: investments  ArcelorMittal  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
20  Aug

Grupo Cedro investing $185 million in Brazilian iron ore projects
10  Aug

ArcelorMittal Brazil to inaugurate new rolling mill by January 2022
05  Aug

Gerdau investing $500 million in HRC and structural profile expansion projects in Brazil
03  Aug

ArcelorMittal names new CEOs for Brazilian and Flat Carbon South America businesses