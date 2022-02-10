﻿
ArcelorMittal Brazil investing $249 million to expand output at Barra Mansa mill

Thursday, 10 February 2022 22:05:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Brazil, the local subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, said on Thursday it will invest nearly $249 million (BRL 1.3 billion) within the next three years to expand output at its steelworks and rolling mill areas at its Barra Mansa mill, in Rio de Janeiro state.

The company said it will double output at its steelworks area at the mill, while also expanding output capacity of its existing rolling mill. To do so, it will install a new rolling mill at the facility, with the expectation of increasing capacity to 500,000 mt/year.

ArcelorMittal Brazil has a capacity of 12.5 million mt/year of crude steel at its mills and facilities in six Brazilian states. The company said at its peak, capacity expansion works should employ about 1,200 people.


Tags: South America  ArcelorMittal  Brazil  investments


