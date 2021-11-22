ArcelorMittal Brazil launches fifth steel franchise store

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:33:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal Brazil, has launched its fifth steel selling franchise store in the country, the company said. The new franchise is located in the city of Belo Horizonte, the first in the state of Minas Gerais.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the franchise business model for the steel industry sector is new for both ArcelorMittal Brazil and the local steel segment. The business model is aimed at the final consumer. The company’s first franchise store was set up in the city of Sao Joao da Boa Vista in the state of Sao Paulo.

The Belo Horizonte location will sell ArcelorMittal Brazil-made steel products and solutions. It will offer over 200 steel products for the civil construction and other industries.