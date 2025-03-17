ArcelorMittal and Siemens Energy partner on decarbonization

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it is partnering with Germany-based Siemens Energy for high-grade steel solutions for energy transition infrastructure.

According to the statement, power demand is being driven by economic growth in Asia and the global south, and the explosion in data and AI is ramping up energy needs around the world.

“The steel characteristics we require are excellent magnetic permeability, strong thermal conductivity, very low energy losses, together with the availability of a wide range of coatings. ArcelorMittal is able to supply all the grades and coatings we need, and we know their R&D teams are constantly working on new solutions to make their electrical steels even more efficient. The coming onstream of ArcelorMittal’s additional electrical steels production of 300,000 mt per annum, at Mardyck in France, will deliver the capacity and surety of supply to support Siemens Energy in its ongoing growth and development opportunities out of Erfurt,” Andreas Konschak, general manager at Siemens Energy, said.